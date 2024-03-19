March Madness bracket predictions 2024: Picks for every game, Final Four and more
Fill out your 2024 March Madness bracket with picks from the First Four to the Final Four!
March Madness bracket predictions: Final Four picks
3 Illinois vs. 1 North Carolina
Longtime fans of North Carolina will remember this matchup in the Final Four or, more pointedly, the 2005 National Championship Game. The Tar Heels came out on top in that matchup almost two decades ago, but we’ll see the same result play out this time.
Even if I do truly view the Illini as a potential “team of destiny” in this year’s NCAA Tournament, the pace and balance of UNC can be devastating and could very well be the same for Illinois. Harrison Ingram might be one of the players best suited in all of college basketball to slow Terrence Shannon and the Heels can attack in so many ways. So after missing March Madness last year, the Heels bookend that with another trip to the National Championship Game.
Pick: North Carolina advances
1 Houston vs. 3 Creighton
Amid this run that I have Creighton predicted to go on in order to reach the Final Four, the one thing that stands out immensely is that they haven’t seen the elite of the elite defensively, especially a defensive team that can effectively handle the matchup problems like Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander.
Houston, however, is the team that can do exactly that. The experienced combo of Cryer and Shead is going to be tough for the Bluejays backcourt to navigate the offense against and Houston can attack equally as dangerously against a good-not-great defense. With Creighton’s unfortunate tendency to get bogged down by turnovers too, their run will stop in Glendale.
Pick: Houston advances
March Madness bracket predictions: National Championship Game
1 North Carolina vs. 1 Houston
UNC and Houston have been two of college basketball’s best all year long and, while it might not be the most popular National Championship Game picks in March Madness brackets, it’s a game worthy of being on the biggest stage.
Yes, I believe that this season has told us that we’re getting two of the country’s elite and, in this case, a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting for the title. And it will be fascinating to see if the Tar Heels or Cougars can control the pace and, more importantly, where the matchup advantages would come out defensively as both teams are Top 10 in efficiency on that end of the floor. North Carolina, ostensibly, has been on par with Houston’s offense too, however. So what’s going to give in this one?
Ultimately, I think it comes down to the slight advantage the Cougars could have offensively when attacking the likes of Elliot Cadeau and Cormac Ryan from the perimeter. It’s only a slight edge, but this is going to be a matchup with thin margins, so it’s going to be Kelvin Sampson’s redemption arc completing and Houston getting back to the top of the college basketball world.
Pick: Houston wins the national championship