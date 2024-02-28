Fansided

March Madness Bracketology update: Latest UNC Tar Heels seeding, outlook on Feb. 28

By Cody Williams

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram
Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
After last season's March Madness absence, there was an overcorrection with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the preseason college basketball polls. As the 2023-24 season has rolled along and with the NCAA Tournament fast approaching, however, Hubert Davis's team has proven that last year was just a blip on the radar.

The Tar Heels sit with a decent cushion atop the ACC standings and have been a perennial Top 10 team in the country for months now. After losing to Kentucky on Dec. 16 in a neutral site contest, UNC basketball won 10 games in a row before falling in a letdown spot to Georgia Tech, but bouncing back to handle rival Duke thoroughly.

Since that winning streak, however, it's been a bit inconsistent for North Carolina, even if they've clearly still been one of college basketball's best. A loss to Clemson in Chapel Hill three days after toppling Duke was tough, as was a stunning upset at Syracuse. But the Heels are coming down the home stretch and still look like a top team entering March Madness.

But how do the latest Bracketology updates view UNC basketball? Let's take a look at where the latest updates have the Tar Heels seeded and what the outlook for this team could be.

UNC Tar Heels Bracketology update: No. 1 seed in March Madness?

There actually isn't a consensus with the UNC Tar Heels among the top Bracketology experts right now. In Joe Lundardi's Feb. 27 update, on the heels of a win at home over Miami for North Carolina, the ESPN expert had the Heels as the No. 2 seed in the East Region, the same region as UConn. That would put them as the No. 6 overall seed by those metrics.

There's a similar feeling from the triumvirate of Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus of USA Today, who also have UNC as the No. 2 seed in the East Region, once again the same bracket as UConn and as the No. 6 national seed.

But then we have CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm giving Tar Heels fans what they want. Palm has North Carolina as the final No. 1 seed, joining Purdue, Houston and UConn on the top seed line, and headlining the West Region. That's a difficult draw, it should be said, in the same region as No. 2 seed Arizona, No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 4 seed Creighton.

Given where UNC basketball is being projected overall, though, it feels like a safe bet for now to say they've locked up a top-three seed, barring disaster. With a season sweep Duke on March 9 and a deep ACC Tournament run, though, the Heels could quite easily live up to Palm's projections and secure a No. 1 seed.

