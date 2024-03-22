March Madness fans ridicule John Calipari, Kentucky for upset to Oakland: Best tweets

Kentucky's last four seasons and NCAA Tournament runs under John Calipari:



2023-24 — No. 3 seed, lost in round of 64

2022-23 — No. 6 seed, lost in round of 32

2021-22 — No. 2 seed, lost in round of 64

2020-21 — Missed tournament