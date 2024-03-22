March Madness fans ridicule John Calipari, Kentucky for upset to Oakland: Best tweets
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats were upset by the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, and the social media world set Coach Cal ablaze after yet another tournament failure
Once again, Kentucky was a heavy favorite, and once again, they fall when the lights are brightest. Also, head coach John Calipari is going home early again.
It's another season where Coach Cal and the Cats will cling to the magical 2012 run, the only title the Wildcats have won under the stewardship of Calipari. Now, with this loss to 14-seed Oakland University, they are getting destroyed worse than Tom when Jerry outwits him.
Kentucky Wildcats fans have every reason to be trolled alongside John Calipari after their embarrassing loss in the first round
For a program known for its storied history and consistent success, falling to a mid-major team like Oakland sends shockwaves through the college basketball world, but then again, the amount of 3-pointers that the Golden Grizzlies were able to knock down as a team (15) is unexpected. It doesn't however, change the narrative.
Despite Calipari's reputation as one of the premier recruiters in college basketball, with his ability to consistently land top-tier talent, the lack of multiple national titles is a glaring omission. With only one championship to his name (2012 with Anthony Davis) despite bringing in numerous elite recruiting classes, the comparison between John Calipari and Doc Rivers in the NBA holds merit.
Both are undeniably successful coaches with impressive resumes, yet they often find themselves facing criticism for their inability to translate their talent-laden teams into multiple championships. Much like Rivers, who has only one NBA title despite coaching powerhouse teams, Calipari's lone NCAA championship stands as a stark reminder of the missed opportunities and unfulfilled potential.
What happens going forward remains to be seen. The Golden Grizzlies have another opportunity ahead of them to firmly destroy any perfect bracket hopes remaining. But for now, the eyes are firmly on Coach Cal and the Cats. This loss is yet another reminder that in college basketball, no victory is guaranteed, regardless of pedigree or talent. Also, it's March.
If you want to increase the excitement of watching March Madness, FanDuel has a $200 promo for new users. Just click this link and sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 into your account, and wager $5 on ANY March Madness game. If you do that, you get $200 in bonus bets which you can use to bet on anything you want, including the NCAA Tournament. It's the best offer on the best sports betting app out there, sosign up for FanDuel today and get your bet in now before this offer ends.