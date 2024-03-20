March Madness fans trash Virginia for 52-minute scoring drought: Best memes, tweets
There's bad offense. And then there's Virginia basketball.
What does Iowa football and Virginia basketball have in common? They're both allergic to scoring.
The Cavaliers were a controversial addition to the field of 68 for this year's NCAA Tournament. Snubs all pointed to them as a team unworthy of a March Madness invite and UVA only reinforced that feeling in the First Four against Colorado State on Tuesday night.
Tony Bennett's squad scored 14 points in the first half. That's not a typo. The 27-14 scoreline at the break was a football score. But that wasn't the worst thing about the performance.
Virginia went 52 minutes of real time without scoring a basket. That's not a typo either.
They went nearly half of the first half without a basket. They came back from halftime, which accounts for just 15 of those 52 minutes, and waited several more minutes before finally putting one in the net. There were no delays. Just the most mind-numbing offensive display you can imagine.
College basketball Twitter came with the jokes, the memes and the complaints.
Best memes and tweets as Virginia goes 52 minutes without scoring
Virginia took a beating online on Tuesday night, but no burn stung quite as hard as a backhanded compliment from Pepperdine basketball.
Virginia went 23-10, finishing third in the ACC. However, they finished the season poorly, losing four of their last seven regular-season games. They needed overtime to get by Boston College in the ACC Tournament and fell to NC State in overtime in the next round.
Very few bracketologists had the Cavaliers making the tournament. They appeared in just 23 of 226 brackets collected by BracketMatrix. Skepticism about UVA appears to have been well-founded.
The winner of the First Four matchup is slated to face No. 7 seed Texas in the First Round on Thursday in Charlotte.