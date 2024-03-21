March Madness Ticket Prices: How much does it cost to attend the first and second rounds?
March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year for college sports. With games taking place throughout the country, the cost of the opening rounds can vary.
By Kinnu Singh
March Madness is here, and the road to the Final Four will be filled with upsets, Cinderella stories, and shining moments.
Each team knows who they will play in the first round and who they could potentially face in the second round if they win. Beyond that, nothing is certain. There are nearly endless possibilities. The odds of randomly filling a perfect bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 — that's 9.2 quintillion. Someone who knows a little bit about basketball is in luck, as those odds improve to 1 in 120.2 billion.
The unpredictability of March Madness is a part of its allure. There are eight cities hosting the opening rounds. Some lucky fans may be able to catch their favorite teams nearby, while others will have to travel much further to see the first two rounds. Although games are already underway, it's not too late to catch the action.
How much are tickets for the first and second rounds of March Madness?
Prices will vary depending on the location, round, and teams. Certain teams — such as Kentucky, Kansas, and Duke — will demand a higher price. Tickets are also sold in sessions. Each session includes two games.
The first round will take place on March 21-22, while the second round will be on March 23-24.
The average price per session at all eight locations for the men's first-round and second-round games is $249.07. For the women, the average price is $95.90, but the most expensive tickets are currently for Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seed Iowa women's team.
The average price for two people to get to an opening round site for the men's tournament this year is $2,375.74, according to Bookies.com. That includes a direct flight, a hotel, and tickets to all three sessions at the site.
You can buy tickets for any of the eight locations here.
Locations for first two rounds of NCAA tournament
- Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
- PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash.
- FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.
NCAA tournament schedule
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-29
- Elite Eight: March 30-31
- Final Four: Saturday, April 6
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8
The best way to make March Madness viewing even more exciting is to bet with house money, and Bet365 is offering you that chance with $150 today. Just click this link and sign up for Bet365, deposit $10 into you account and wager $5 or more on anything you want. If you do that, you get $150 in bonus bets to wager on March Madness or any other game you want. Just make sure to sign up for Bet365 now because just like March Madness, this offer ends soon.