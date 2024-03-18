March Madness upset picks 2024: Predicting every First Round upset
Getting to work on your NCAA Tournament bracket? Make sure you include these potential First Round upsets in your picks.
March Madness First Round Upsets — South Region
No. 12 James Madison Over No. 5 Wisconsin
Fewer teams in the country are more dangerous as a 12-seed than James Madison, which won 31 games during the regular season and put themselves on the map with an upset win over then-No. 4 Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Opening Night. The Dukes are riding the nation's longest active winning streak at 13 games and have plenty of momentum to take into Brooklyn on Friday.
The draw is also ripe for an upset as 5-seed Wisconsin built much of its resume early in the season before tumbling through a 6-9 finish in their last 15 games. The Badgers like to play slow, which is a recipe for close games, and that could be problematic against a team unafraid of the big moment like the Dukes.
No. 10 Colorado Over No. 7 Florida
Many were surprised that the Buffaloes stayed in the field after Oregon beat them in the Pac-12 title game but Colorado has been surging down the stretch. The Buffaloes ripped off eight straight wins before their loss to the Ducks and have been a metrics darling throughout the season.
Florida is entering this game on an emotional low after seeing center Micah Handlogten carted off on a stretcher after breaking a bone in his leg during the SECtoward title game. Losing Handlogten is a big deal since he was the Gators' best rebounder, which could swing the battle down low towards the Buffaloes as they steal this game.