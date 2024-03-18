March Madness upset picks 2024: Predicting every First Round upset
Getting to work on your NCAA Tournament bracket? Make sure you include these potential First Round upsets in your picks.
March Madness Upsets — West Region
No. 12 Grand Canyon Over No. 5 Saint Mary's
Let's go with another 5-12 upset as Grand Canyon is poised to do some damage in the NCAA Tournament. The Lopes scored an impressive non-conference win over San Diego State, another 5-seed in this tournament, and steamrolled their way to 29 wins for their third trip to the NCAA Tournament in the past four years.
Facing Saint Mary's won't be easy as the West Coast Gaels have been a capable opponent all season long but they play at the fifth-slowest tempo in Division I according to KenPom, which should set up a game where they have fewer possessions to make plays. Don't be shocked if Grand Canyon simply wins a rock fight with superior shotmaking.
No. 11 New Mexico Over No. 6 Clemson
The NCAA's Selection Committee admitted on CBS' Selection Show that New Mexico stole its bid to the dance by claiming the Mountain West's tournament title. It's a shame that it came to that because the Lobos are a quality basketball team that survived a rugged league with one of the fastest-paced offenses in the country, which should be a matchup problem for Clemson.
The Tigers haven't played well down the stretch, losing three of their final four games with two of those defeats coming to Notre Dame and Boston College, both of whom were nowhere close to the field. Defense is also an issue for Clemson, which gives up 71.3 points per game, and they might get run out of the gym by New Mexico in the Round of 64.