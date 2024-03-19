March Madness: Where is Howard University?
Howard University would not have been confused for a basketball power in the MEAC before Kenny Blakeney took over the program in 2019. That's changing.
Since going 4-29 in 2019-20, Blakeney's Bison have had a winning record each season (except the canceled COVID-19 season in 2020). In his five years in charge, he's taken them to two March Madness appearances.
The 2024 NCAA Tournament marks Howard's fourth NCAA Tournament appearance. Let's get to know the university a bit better. You might not even know where it's located.
Howard University is located in Washington, D.C.
Howard is a historically black university founded in 1867 in Washington D.C. Its name comes from Civil War general Oliver Otis Howard, who founded the school and later served as the university president.
Today, Howard has an enrollment of around 12,000 students with the majority of those being undergraduates.
Howard Bison NCAA Tournament history
Records for the Howard basketball program go back to the early 1970s in the MEAC. They found success in the early 80s with their first regular-season and conference tournament championship. The following year, they made their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
They'd wait a decade to get back in 1992, though they won two regular season championships in the meantime.
The next drought was much longer. Howard waited until 2023 to win the MEAC regular-season championship and the MEAC tournament to punch a ticket to the Big Dance.
While they didn't win the regular-season title in 2024, they still proved their mettle in the conference tournament to make another tourney appearance.
Year
Seed
Round
Result
1981
16
Round of 48
L vs. 5-Wyoming
1992
16
Round of 64
L vs. 1-Kansas
2023
16
First Round
L vs. 1-Kansas
2024
16
First Four
TBD
The Bison have never won an NCAA Tournament game. They've had the misfortune of most often going against a Blue Blood like Kansas in their two most recent appearances. They'll try to add a win to their record in the First Four against No. 16-seed Wagner.