March Madness: Where is Morehead State University?
Other than obvious sophomoric jokes, there is surely a good portion of casual college basketball fans who aren't keenly aware of Morehead State University and the Eagles basketball program. But as they enter 2024 March Madness as a No. 14 seed eyeing an upset, fans may want to know more about the school and program.
In modern college basketball, Morehead State is perhaps most famous for being the alma mater of eventual NBAer Kenneth Faried, who also helped to lead the Eagles to March Madness and some success in the NCAA Tournament as well. Beyond that, though, knowledge might be a bit limited.
So where is Morehead State University and what do you need to know about the school and the Eagles basketball program? We have the goods you're looking for.
Where is Morehead State University?
Morehead State University is located in Morehead, Kentucky. Now, unless you happen to be in the state of Kentucky, there's at least some chance that you've never heard of the county seat of Rowan County, Kentucky and probably have no idea where that actually is geographically in the United State.
But Morehead, KY is in the Eastern part of the state and, for anyone who knows where Louisville is as the biggest city in the state, it's a little more than two hours away from there. It also sits almost equidistant from the state capital, Lexington -- the home of the University of Kentucky and the Wildcats -- as Louisville with the two cities on either side of the capital.
Morehead State Eagles basketball progam history: All-time March Madness record
A member of the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference), Morehead State basketball has made it into the NCAA Tournament field nine times in program history, including 2024. In fact, 2024 March Madness marks the fourth time in the last 15 years that the Eagles made it into the field of 64 or 68, starting in 2009.
Though they haven't been strangers to the NCAA Tournament, success for Morehead State in the Big Dance has been harder to come by. The Eagles have never won more than one game in March Madness coming into the 2024 tourney, last winning a game and advancing to the Round of 32 in 2011, when the Eagles upset No. 4 seed Louisville in the First Round as a No. 13 seed.