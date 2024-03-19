March Madness: Where is Wagner College?
The Wagner Seahawks are in March Madness for the first time in two decades and they're looking to shock some people.
Donald Copeland is in his second season with the Seahawks and he's already found success by leading them to the NEAC Tournament championship. Now they're dancing.
Wagner isn't the biggest basketball brand, that's for sure. So you might not know much about the school. That's where we come in.
Wagner College is located in Staten Island, NY
Wagner is a small private liberal arts college in Staten Island, New York. Enrollment at the school is just 2,200 with 1,750 undergraduates and 450 postgrads.
Originally founded as a Lutheran school in Rochester in 1883, it got it's name from John G. Wagner's son George. Wagner was a land speculator who was one of two men who bought the building that would become the Wagner Memorial Luthern College.
In 1918, the college made the move to Staten Island, where it has existed ever since.
Wagner Seahawks NCAA Tournament history
The Seahawks played at the Division II level for most of their history, even making it to the Sweet 16 of the Division II NCAA Tournament in 1968 and 1969.
Since entering Division I, Wagner has made two NCAA Tournament appearances, the first in 2003 and now one more in 2024. They have never won a game.
Year
Seed
Round
Result
2003
15
First Round
L vs. 2-Pitt
2024
16
First Four
TBD
The 2024 NCAA Tournament will give them a chance to add a win to their tally with a First Four game against No. 16-seed Howard.
