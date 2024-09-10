What is Marcus Freeman’s buyout?
When the Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame ended after the 2021 season, Marcus Freeman, who had been the defensive coordinator for barely a full season, was quickly promoted to head coach and led the team in the Fiesta Bowl. Vibes were high, and the move was seen as a positive step toward maintaining continuity with a well-liked figure within the program.
However, the reality of coaching one of college football's most prestigious programs soon set in, where the pressure to win and compete for a National Championship is constant. That level of success hasn’t come yet for Freeman, who posted a 9-4 record in 2022 and a 10-3 record in 2023, both ending with bowl game victories. While Notre Dame has defeated ranked teams during his tenure, they have yet to reach the College Football Playoff under his leadership.
Then came the start of the 2024 season. Things looked promising when the Fighting Irish defeated Texas A&M, but they suffered a shocking 16-14 upset by Northern Illinois in Week 2, marking the biggest blemish on Freeman's record. It was a game they were expected to win, and the loss now makes their path to the College Football Playoff more challenging, even with the expanded format.
If the struggles continue this season, pressure will build on Freeman’s job security, especially given the chaotic nature of the college football coaching carousel. Should Notre Dame decide to make a change, what is his buyout?
Earlier this year, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Freeman's buyout is believed to be under $4 million. In a world where Texas A&M paid $75 million to buy out Jimbo Fisher, $4 million is pocket change, especially for a program like Notre Dame. It seems unlikely that this figure would pose a significant hurdle if the Notre Dame decided to move on.
For Freeman to avoid this possibility, he may need to win most, if not all, of Notre Dame's remaining games to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. This includes a showdown with No. 19 Louisville, a Georgia Tech team that upset Florida State in Ireland, and a season finale on the road against USC. While the other matchups aren’t particularly difficult, there’s still very little room for error.
The pressure is on Freeman to lead Notre Dame to success for the remainder of the season and avoid another upset like the Northern Illinois loss. Easier said than done, but the expectations will remain sky-high.