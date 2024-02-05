No, you’re crying: Marcus Smart reacts to his Celtics tribute video in Boston return
After giving everything he had to the city of Boston for nine seasons, there is no love lost between Marcus Smart and the Celtics, as highlighted by his return to TD Garden last night.
By Lior Lampert
On Sunday night, Marcus Smart returned to TD Garden for the first time since the Boston Celtics traded him this offseason. The Celtics played a beautiful tribute video during the first quarter as they took on the Memphis Grizzlies – in honor of Smart’s homecoming and nine seasons spent with the franchise.
The video perfectly encapsulates everything Smart represents as a player and individual ever since the Celtics selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft: Grit, maximum effort, tenacity, fearlessness, and respect.
Boston Celtics honor Marcus Smart with tribute video
Smart has always been regarded as one of the premiere perimeter defenders since he entered the league, as illustrated by his 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Award and three All-NBA Defensive Team appearances for his efforts.
However, he also developed into a reliable secondary playmaker and shot-creator during his time with Boston, establishing himself as one of the more versatile two-way combo guards in the NBA.
Moreover, Smart was an integral voice within the Celtics locker room. The reaction from Boston’s bench during and after the tribute video says it all: Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens can’t help but smile and join the fans in their round of applause.
Smart was a well-respected leader amongst his peers and a fan favorite in Boston due to his resilience and willingness to put his body on the line for his team and the city.
Boston made the playoffs in all nine seasons Smart spent with the team, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals five times (including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021-22), with him as a critical contributor to their success.
In nine seasons with the Celtics, Smart started 360 games and averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while playing 30 minutes per game.
As part of the three-team trade between the Celtics, Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards that netted Boston Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks, Smart ended up in Memphis.
While the numbers may not be gaudy or particularly eye-opening, there is no denying Smart’s impact during his time with the Celtics – as highlighted by the reaction at TD Garden last night.