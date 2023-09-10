Marcus Stroman's latest contribution to Cubs should finally earn him his extension
Marcus Stroman continues to show the Cubs he's all about the team. Pay the man, already.
By Josh Wilson
The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a heated battle to secure playoff positioning. While it looks like there's a good chance they'll earn themselves a playoff spot, they also would love to earn their way in as the NL Central winners rather than as a Wild Card team.
Coming into Sunday's games, Fangraphs' model gives the Cubs a 82% chance of making the postseason but just a 12.7% chance of winning the NL Central.
The last thing the Cubs need with the playoff battle hot is egos getting in the way. Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman -- who has looked like a viable Cy Young candidate at points this season -- is putting his ego aside for the betterment of the team.
Marcus Stroman, even without an extension, is putting the team first
Stroman was very clear all season long: He wants a contract extension so he can stay in Chicago. Ultimately, the Cubs opted not to extend Stroman, at least not yet. Though they did opt to keep him on the roster -- he was, at one point, a highly discussed commodity in the trade market -- his extension remains elusive.
So one could understand that perhaps Stroman wants to be a little selfish in regards to his role on the team as he returns from an injury that has kept him out since. Not only did the Cubs not get him the extension he asked for, but he also needs to put himself in a position to prove himself to teams for his free agency this winter to negotiate his next contract.
Instead, Stroman is all-in with the team's needs first, for whatever the team needs. Not for whatever Stroman needs.
Reports are that when Stroman gets back from injury, he will be used out of the bullpen. Despite being a career-long and proven starting pitcher, he's humbly putting his services up for whatever the team needs.
This could play well for Stroman. If it doesn't earn him a nice new deal with the Cubs this winter, surely it will display to outside teams that he's the kind of team-first player you want on your roster. Perhaps even better, as Stroman, 32, ages, maybe a switch to the bullpen helps him get more out of his arm.
His arsenal features great stuff, with six pitches used at least five percent of the time and only one pitch -- his sinker -- used more than 45 percent of the time, he has what it would take to be a fantastic situational pitcher.
Stroman continues to be a fan favorite on Addison and Clark for a reason.