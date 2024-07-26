A Mariners-Marlins trade to help Seattle overcome surging Astros
By Curt Bishop
The Seattle Mariners were in desperate need of some offense, and so they acquired outfielder and slugger Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays this morning. But that doesn't mean that they're done adding. They could always use some more offensive help, and for that, they could look to the Miami Marlins for some help.
Miami is going to be an active seller this year at the trade deadline, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been listed as a potential trade candidate. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of Seattle making a move for Chisholm.
A Mariners-Marlins trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
This would give the Mariners another left-handed bat, and Chisholm could potentially slide over to the shortstop position with J.P. Crawford on the shelf for the next 4-6 weeks after fracturing his finger. Seattle will have to part with a few players to make this work, however.
Miami is going to want a few major pieces in return. Seattle still has a ton of starting pitching depth, and we could see them deal from that surplus of arms for Chisholm. Right-hander Bryce Miller has emerged as a middle-of-the-rotation starter, and he still has plenty of upside that the Marlins might find attractive.
Seattle has already seen a little bit of outfielder Jonatan Clase, who is at the Major League level. He has been touted as the fastest runner in the system and also has been lauded for his ability to steal bases. He's currently ranked No. 10 in Seattle's system.
Utility infielder Michael Arroyo is the No. 9 ranked prospect in Seattle's system. He has been touted for his feel for the barrel and ability to tap into power, while also being able to drive the ball to all fields. Seattle even likes his arm strength.
This trade would help the Marlins beef up on prospects and give them two MLB-ready players to help them almost instantly as they try to set themselves up for the future. Meanwhile, Seattle would receive a proven bat to bolster their lineup and potentially take steps toward World Series contention, while also giving them a chance to get past the red-hot Houston Astros, who have taken control of the AL West.