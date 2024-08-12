Who needs offense? Mariners stalwart rotation carrying them into playoff race

Mariners rotation versus the Mets:



19 IP 1 ER



Amazingly, 6th time the rotation in a SERIES has allowed 2 ER or fewer.



vs LAA 19 IP 0 ER

vs LAA 19.2 IP 1 ER

vs NYM 19 IP 1 ER

vs COL 18 IP 1 ER

vs TEX 20 IP 2 ER

vs ATL 17.2 2 ER