Mariners reward midseason hero with contract extension
Over the last two months plus of the campaign, Victor Robles has pieced together quite a captivating turnaround since joining the Seattle Mariners on June 4.
On Monday evening, ahead of its three-game series at the Detroit Tigers, Seattle announced that it has come to an agreement with the outfielder on a two-year extension through 2026, with a team option that runs through the 2027 season.
Per multiple reports, a contract extension is worth $19.5 million with a $9 team million option for 2027. The deal also reportedly includes $2 million in bonuses. The news was first reported by sports reporter Yancen Pujols on social media.
"...Victor has been a dynamic presence on the field and a great fit in our clubhouse," Seattle's Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations, Justin Hollander said. “He has showcased the ability to impact the game in all phases. We are thrilled to have him in the organization for at least two more years.”
After his release from Washington, the entertaining ESPN Sunday Night Baseball guest quickly found a new home in Seattle, where he has since impressed at the plate. He's slashing .303/.372/.451, combining for an .821 OPS. His performance marks a stark contrast to his struggles in Washington, where he batted a dismal .120 with a meager .281 on-base percentage.
Robles is going to play an important role for the Mariners as they hunt down an AL West crown
In 18 games played in July, the 2019 World Series champion battled .375 to go along with a .989 OPS. Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez were the only other two Mariners to bat over .300 during the seventh month of 2024. Not to mention he also led the team in stolen bases during that stretch (8).
Whatever Mariners hitting coach Jarret DeHart has done, it has worked and then some.
He has been crucial for Seattle as the ball club deals with injuries to some of its most important players, including Julio Rodríguez and lead-off hitter J.P. Crawford. The fan favorite has taken the duties at the top of the order for Seattle for the last nine straight games. He has been the exact tone-setter the West Coast outfit has required as it fights with the Houston Astros for the division title.
It's an incredibly team-friendly contract for a team that could have uncovered the potential of a prospect who was once Washington's No. 1 prospect in 2019. If it doesn't work out, Seattle could let him go with little loss. If it does, this is a massive financial steal for a team that desperately needs as much offensive help as it can get right now. This is also a chance to find some sort of stability at the major league level for someone who couldn't find consistency at the plate with his last club.
How could you not feel more relaxed with his home now confirmed for a few more years?
Since his debut at Oakland on June 5, Robles has recorded the lowest strikeout percentage of any Mariner with at least 100 plate appearances (16.3%). It's 7.3 percentage points lower than the next closest player on the list, per FanGraphs. His .349 BABIP (batting average on balls in play) also leads the team, per Mariners with at least 100 plate appearances, since that contest against the A's.
“I’m a guy that’s just going to go out there and work,” said Robles last month. “When I go out there, I feel I am invincible. I’m a guy that’s just going to go and do everything I can to add my little grain of salt to the team to help us win.”
Robles and Seattle begin a series with the Tigers tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. ET, looking for their fifth straight win with George Kirby on the bump.