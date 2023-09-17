Is Mark Andrews playing this week? Latest Ravens vs. Bengals injury update
Here's the latest update on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' status for Week 2.
By Kristen Wong
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a quad injury in the offseason that sidelined him for Week 1. Will he play in Week 2?
Andrews missed the Ravens' season-opener against the Texans due to a quad injury. Good news for Ravens fans: it looks like he's coming back.
The veteran tight end logged limited practices this past Wednesday and Thursday but recorded his first full practice on Friday. This bodes well for his status on Sunday when the Ravens take on their AFC North rivals, the Bengals, at Paycor Stadium at 1:00 p.m. E.T.
Andrews' imminent return could give Lamar Jackson the best receiving corps he's ever had in his NFL career, as Jackson will look to spread the ball around to Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and others.
Here's the latest update on Mark Andrews' status for Week 2.
Ravens injury update: Mark Andrews is questionable for Week 2
According to the Ravens' Week 2 injury report, Mark Andrews is questionable for Week 2's game against the Bengals.
Have no fear, Andrews fantasy owners, since NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Andrews is expected to play. Ryan Mink of Ravens.com has since confirmed this information.
Injury timeline: Andrews likely suffered his quad injury during a practice in late August. The specifics of his injury are unknown.
Expected return: As multiple NFL sources have stated, Andrews is expected to return to the field in Week 2.
Potential replacements: In the unlikely event that Andrews can't go, the Ravens have Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to absorb tight end snaps.
Coach's quote: No team quotes on Andrews' Week 2 status have been made available.