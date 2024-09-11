Mark Stoops promises change at the worst possible time for Kentucky football
After losing to South Carolina in an absolutely terrible offensive performance, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is promising change. But his promise could come at a worse time. As Jack Pilgrim of On3 Sports noted, Mark Stoops told fans listening on the UK HealthCare Mark Stoops Show that things will get better as "we're gonna attack this week to get better".
“There’s no excuse for it, period. I know the fans are frustrated, I am too. I don’t blame them. That was a frustrating game and I can promise you we’re gonna attack this week to get better.”
While this is a great statement to make, the program is facing possibly the best team in the nation and will certainly get blown out by at least two scores. Brock Vandagriff, a former Georgia student-athlete looked absolutely terrible at QB for the Wildcats in their opening in-conference loss to South Carolina. Kentucky did play somewhat well on the defensive side against the Gamecocks at the start of the game but the entire offensive looked extremely flat for the entire game.
Vandagriff only threw for 30 yards on 3 completions and the QB gave away an interception as well. With the Wildcats' poor in-conference start, Stoops promised change but he might have to wait a while before he can deliver it.
Georgia is not the opponent for Kentucky to improve against
Of course, no coach can publicly say that he is aiming for his program to lose a close one rather than getting blown out. Still, it's fair to note that the Stoops should have likely waited until after this week to make this statement. The program will likely have had a great tune-up matchup against Ohio that likely results in their offense creating a whole new highlight tape before halftime.
At the very least, the program will probably have to take care of their games against Florida, Vanderbilt, and Auburn in order to have a chance at a bowl game this season.
With a tough in-conference schedule, the Wildcats are in for a tough year that could end with them out of a bowl game altogether. While it's yet to be seen if Stoops can turn this ship around before it is too late, the program is likely facing a Georgia Bulldogs team that will probably get blown out by.