Mark Vientos giving Mets fans hope after return to starting lineup
By James Nolan
When the 2024 spring training concluded, the New York Mets decided to keep Mark Vientos down in Triple-A. The organization had high hopes for Brett Baty at third base, but it hasn’t panned out throughout this season. His underperforming play has allowed Vientos to prove himself in MLB one more time, and he got off to a great start in his first game back.
Earlier this season, the 24-year-old had a three-game stint with the New York. He went 3-for-7 with a home run across the short stretch. Against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, Vientos went 2-for-4 with an RBI double. If he wants to stick around for good, the young third baseman has an opportunity to do just that.
Vientos has major pop in his swing and has the power to be a major leaguer. The only issue for him during his MLB stints has been consistency. In 16 games during the 2022 season, he posted a .167 BA. Across 65 games in the 2023 season, Vientos held a .211 BA with 9 HR.
New York has given the 24-year-old plenty of opportunities, so this one may be his last if he underperforms again. The Mets would love to see him provide them with what he provided the Syracuse Mets down in AAA. Across four seasons at that level, he’s posted a .289 BA and a .919 OPS.
The Mets are eager for a young star like Mark Vientos
Vientos has nothing left to prove down in the minors at this point in his career and everything to prove in MLB. New York hasn’t seen an emerging young player in a long time, really since veteran Pete Alonso made his debut. There’s something special about a homegrown player panning out, and fans would love to see that be the case with Vientos.
With J.D. Martinez now with the Mets, it likely means Vientos won’t be spending much time as a DH. He must be an efficient defender at the hot corner, which is certainly not his forte. However, if he hits as he has through his first four games, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will surely keep him in the lineup.
The Mets rank seventh worst in the National League in runs scored this season. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor haven’t had great starts to the season, and a young star could be what they need to get going. If Vientos emerges as a factor in the middle of the order, he could offer protection for New York’s co-stars.
When David Stearns took over as President of Baseball Operations, many fans believed the 2024 Mets would be a competitor. Sitting fourth in the NL East with a 19-23 record isn’t what anyone expected. The hype around the new POBO in Queens is starting to die, but it could change if his recent call-up lights a fire in the Mets. Fans are hoping Vientos can produce consistently and become a focal point in the middle of the lineup this season.