Is Markelle Fultz playing tonight? Latest injury report for Magic vs. Celtics
After missing over a month, could Markelle Fultz be available for the Orlando Magic tonight?
By Kdelaney
In tonight's game at TD Garden, the Orlando Magic will take on the Boston Celtics. Both teams are currently enjoying a winning streak heading into this matchup. The Magic have won their last two games, while Boston has won their last three. That being said, this Friday night's Eastern Conference showdown shouldn't disappoint.
The Magic are currently 16-7 and ranked third in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 18-5 and ranked first. The two teams will meet three times this season. Orlando currently leads the regular season series 1-0, as they beat Boston 113-96 at home on Nov. 2. This time around though, it's Boston's turn to host. As it stands, the Celtics have yet to lose at home this season.
However, considering the Magic are one of five teams to hand the Celtics a loss all season, it seems likely that Orlando will at least give Boston a run for their money. Good news for Orlando, they may have more help tonight than they initially thought.
Markelle Fultz questionable for tonight's game against Celtics
According to the injury report, Markelle Fultz is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Celtics. Fultz, who's appeared in only five games this season and hasn't played in over a month, is considered a game-time decision tonight. The former first-overall pick missed significant time this season due to left knee tendinitis. In fact, Fultz hasn't played since Nov. 9 when the Magic faced the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City.
Wendell Epps spoke with Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley before tonight's game and Mosley said Fultz is 'doing okay," and that the Magic will "make sure we look at him prior to the game and see exactly how he pulls up and feels after going through some workouts."
Per Wendell Epps on Twitter:
This season, Fultz averages 11.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field. Judging by what Mosley told Epps, it looks like Fultz will participate in warmups and the Magic will go from there. In any case, this game is sure to be a thrilling showdown between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.