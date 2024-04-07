Marlins-Cardinals rain delay updates: Restart time for most unnecessary delay ever
The winless Miami Marlins are three outs away from putting a one in the win column against the St. Louis Cardinals. But the weather at Busch Stadium did more to stop them than Oli Marmol's team ever could.
The rain delay in the 10-1 game between the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals on April 7 was so incomprehensible that neither team bothered to acknowledge the stoppage on social media.
Still, we're tracking upates from the most unnecessary delay of the season.
Marlins-Cardinals rain delay updates: Game resumed, Marlins won
UPDATE: Play resumed at 4:22 p.m. CT and the game ended after a two-run home run made it 10-3. The Cardinals didn't have anything else in the tank.
A delay was called in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Marlins ahead by nine runs. That was at 3:35 p.m. CT. No updates were provided by either team. No restart time was indicated.
It's not impossible for the Cardinals to come back from that deficit in one inning. It's just highly unlikely. Did the game really need to be delayed? The officials thought so.
The Marlins came into Sunday's game at 0-9, the only team in MLB without a win. Getting out of the ninth when the game restarts would not pull them ahead of the 1-8 White Sox, but they could no longer be called winless...so that's something.
Miami jumped out to a big lead almost immediately as Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon each hit three-run home runs in the first inning. It was a rough outing for Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson, who went a full six innings but had given up seven earned runs by the end of the second.
The Cardinals bullpen didn't fare much better as the Marlins found another three runs across the seventh and eighth innings.
Stay tuned for updates from Busch Stadium as they arrive.