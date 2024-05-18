Marlins-Orioles start time: Rain delay updates from Camden Yards
Game 2 of the weekend series between the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles was supposed to get going at 4:05 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, weather in the area means the game will not start on time.
An hour before game time, the Orioles announced that the game would be delayed "due to the threat of inclement weather."
The team didn't immediately give a new start time, so we're keeping track of all the updates from Camden Yards in hope of seeing baseball played in Baltimore on Saturday.
Mariners-Orioles rain delay updates: Game to start at 7 p.m. ET
6:15 p.m. ET: The Orioles announced a new start time of approximately 7:00 p.m. ET, making it a three-hour delay.
3:10 p.m. ET: The National Weather Service indicated there would be scattered showers in the Baltimore Area throughout Saturday afternoon. It wasn't clear when to expect those showers to clear up.
The Orioles plan to have Grayson Rodriguez on the mound assuming things get going at some point. He was activated from the 15-day injured list after dealing with shoulder inflammation. Saturday would be his first start since Apr. 29. He'll be looking to build on his 4-1 record and 3.71 ERA in six starts.
The Mariners are sending out Luis Castillo, who has a 4-5 record this season with a 3.31 ERA. His last start came on May 12 against the A's, lasting six innings with seven hits and two earned runs allowed. He struck out eight.
Baltimore won Game 1 on Friday, 9-2, blitzing the Mariners with five runs scored in the first inning. Just one game out of first place in the AL East, the Orioles can lock up the series on Saturday and move one step closer to the Yankees.
Seattle is looking to turn around their fortunes on the road. While they won both recent home series against the A's and Royals, they have lost five of their last eight away games, including a 1-3 trip to Minnesota.