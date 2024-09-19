Depressing Marlins season gets even worse with inexcusable injury to first-round pick
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Marlins have virtually been eliminated from playoff contention since they began the 2024 MLB campaign with an 0-9 record. Yet, the lost season continues getting worse, especially with the latest news surrounding 19-year-old outfield prospect PJ Morlando.
One minor league at-bat into his career, Morlando got shut down with a lumbar stress reaction. Frankly, a season-ending back injury was the last thing he or the Marlins wanted to hear. Less than a month after Miami selected him 16th overall in the 2024 draft, the timing makes it even more dreadful. Nonetheless, how the talented youngster got hurt may be the most insufferable part.
Isaac Azout of Fish on First reports that Morlando sustained the mentioned ailment in a team-organized weight-lifting competition. Meanwhile, the contest only happened because of a rain delay -- on the day of his professional debut.
Depressing Marlins season gets even worse with inexcusable explanation for rookie first-round pick PJ Morlando's injury
Mother Nature ostensibly doesn't want anything good to happen to the Marlins this year. A pause in play due to inclement weather sparked Miami's Single-A Jupiter squad to pass time with a presumably fun, low-stakes activity. Instead, it was a safety hazard, costing the club's No. 8-ranked prospect valuable developmental opportunities.
Morlando's back issue is the sole instance that best personifies the rough year the Marlins have experienced. Sitting at 56-96 and last place in the National League East, it's been a forgetful albeit unpleasant ride for Miami. Despite being so far removed from October baseball at this juncture, fans are (somehow) still getting bad news delivered to their front porch.
At 6-3, 198 pounds, Morlando's size profiles him as a potential power hitter. However, he seemingly needs to improve his spinal strength or exercise technique. But most importantly, the Marlins must avoid putting him (or any of their players) in harm's way.