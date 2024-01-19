Martin Maldonado's contract was for beyond what the Astros could afford
The Chicago White Sox were able to push Martin Maldonado out of the Houston Astros' price range.
It has been an offseason of change for the Houston Astros. First, Dusty Baker bowed out as manager. Now, Martin Maldonado is playing backstop for a new team. The Chicago White Sox signed Maldonado to a one-year, $4 million contract to pluck the 2022 world champion away from Houston.
This was hardly unexpected, of course, as the Astros long planned to hand the catcher position over to Yainer Diaz in 2024. The 25-year-old Diaz has spent the last few years learning the ropes from 37-year-old Maldonado. While the pitchers in Houston loved Maldy, he became a severe liability at the plate. It's hard for even the best offenses to survive an automatic out in the No. 9 spot, which is essentially what Maldonado was in the playoffs.
While Houston considered bringing the veteran back, Chicago was able to poach Maldonado for two reasons — A, because he will play more, and B, because their contract offer outstrips what the Astros can reasonably afford.
In addition to $4 million guaranteed in 2024, Maldonado's contract includes a vested team option for the 2025 season, per FanSided's Robert Murray. The option will vest if Maldonado plays 90 games at catcher in 2024, and it comes with a $250,000 buyout.
The Astros simply cannot afford to offer that kind of payday to their backup catcher.
Astros were outbid by White Sox for Martin Maldonado
Maldonado struggled mightily at the plate last season, slashing .191/.258/.348 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 362 AB. He was in the MLB's second percentile for strikeout percentage (34.2) and the seventh percentile for whiff percentage (34.1). He still managed the occasional display of power, but even Maldy's hard-hit percentage (40.0) fell below average, in the 45th percentile. His plate discipline has fallen off in recent years and he was simply not conducive to winning at the highest level in Houston.
That said, the White Sox can probably justify the investment. Chicago occupies the opposite end of the competitive spectrum. The Astros are in the World Series hunt on a yearly basis. The White Sox, under new GM Chris Getz, are in the early stages of a rebuild. Getz has openly discussed trading Dylan Cease and other key fixtures to speed up the White Sox's teardown.
In that sense, Maldy is the ideal veteran mentor for a young team and a young pitching staff. He was celebrated in Houston for his game management skills. He knows how to build a rapport with pitchers and effectively call games behind the plate. Only one pitcher in Chicago's starting rotation is above 30 years of age (Erick Fedde). While vets still benefit from Maldonado's expertise, he should have an outsized impact on an inexperienced team in need of guidance. The White Sox are also coming off four agonizing years of Yasmani Grandal, so it won't take much for Maldonado to appease the fanbase.
Houston is at the peak of its competitive powers. Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez will get by just fine with Diaz behind the plate, and the offense with flourish. The White Sox can endure Maldonado's struggles at the plate while embracing the wisdom he imparts on a roster in need of his championship perspective. Maldy can help the White Sox learn how to win. The Astros don't need those lessons anymore.