Marvin Harrison Jr. all but confirms draft destination with latest pro day intel
Marvin Harrison Jr. sure looks like an Arizona Cardinal with this latest bit of information.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely considered not only the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class but one of the best wide receiver talents we've seen enter the draft in recent memory.
He's expected to be taken early in the first round, and for good reason. He can be an absolute game-changer. He was at Ohio State, and it's a safe bet to assume that he will be wherever he ends up.
With Harrison a virtual lock to be selected within the top five of the first round, he elected to skip out on his Pro Day. That didn't come as a huge surprise as he doesn't have much to prove, but there appeared to be an exception when it came to Harrison's Pro Day activities.
Arizona Cardinals reporter Howard Balzer reported that Harrison told the team that he wasn't planning on doing anything on his Pro Day unless the team specifically wanted him to. How much clearer can it get?
The first three picks of the upcoming draft are likely to be quarterbacks. In what order Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels go in and to which teams remains to be seen, but there's a good chance Harrison slips from the top three.
The holder of the No. 4 overall pick is the Arizona Cardinals and with Kyler Murray under center, they could use a high-end WR1. After losing Hollywood Brown in free agency and Rondale Moore in the Desmond Ridder trade, the Cardinals don't have much of anything when it comes to wide receivers. Harrison would obviously change that.
There's always the chance that Arizona chooses to trade back, but the fact that the two sides are in communication already makes it abundantly clear that there is mutual interest. The Cardinals probably won't take a quarterback and desperately need a receiver. Harrison probably won't go before Arizona's pick. It'd be premature to say it's a match made in heaven, but it certainly appears to be a match.