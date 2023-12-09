Marvin Harrison Jr.'s answer on NFL Draft status gives Ohio State fans hope
With Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. up for the Heisman Trophy, the Buckeyes star has not decided on if he will turn pro after his true junior season in Columbus. He could be staying!
By John Buhler
It may be procedural, but for the time being, Marvin Harrison Jr. has not decided on if he will turn pro and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ohio State superstar wide receiver is up for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He has already won the Biletnikoff for the best pass-catcher in the college game. Projected as the first non-quarterback taken next spring, it feels like a shoe-in that he is turning pro.
Not so fast, my friend. As Harrison did the media rounds during awards season, there is at least a somewhat decent chance he could return. The big sticking point for him is losing to "The Team Up North" three years in a row. The Game is everything in Ohio State's massive rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines. Three straight losses to Michigan has kept the Buckeyes away from Indianapolis of late.
Here is what Harrison told reporters on Thursday about his chances of coming back to Columbus.
"I'm still undecided. You guys know, coming into this year, I wanted to beat 'The Team Up North' [Michigan] and win a Big Ten championship. And obviously I didn't do that this year."
He may have tremendous NFL pedigree from his namesake father, but the Michigan game still stings.
"So I think that's a great motive to come back, if that's what I decide to do, because that's something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career. Not being able to have done that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back."
Honestly, Harrison should turn pro, especially with his high school and Ohio State teammate in former Buckeyes starting quarterback Kyle McCord hitting the transfer portal after having lost to Michigan.
Marvin Harrison Jr. unsure on if he will turn pro or return to Ohio State
McCord's entry into the transfer portal could factor in Harrison's decision, but then again, maybe not.
"I wish [McCord] nothing but the best. It's been great having him for these past three years in college and three years in high school together. He's a guy that if I went to throw some routes with, it would always be him. I'm so proud of him for all that he's been through and how he overcame all the adversity that he's had, dealing with injuries, stuff like that. Our relationship goes beyond football."
Harrison and McCord have been teammates the last six years dating back to their high school days.
Frankly, we see this every year. A sure-fire top-10 pick seriously contemplates about returning to school due to unfinished business. We saw this happen with McCord's Ohio State predecessor under center in C.J. Stroud just last season. He really wanted to come back to Columbus after losing The Game to Michigan and the Peach Bowl to Georgia, but he had to turn pro. Stroud was the No. 2 pick.
To me, the money is too great for Harrison not to turn pro. His father may be a Syracuse and Indianapolis Colts legend, but you cannot put a price on a top-five draft pick. That is what Harrison would be, as he projects as the first non-quarterback taken in the upcoming draft. He could be coming off the board as high as No. 2, right after 2022 Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams.
It is Harrison's choice to make, and his alone, but his future extends far beyond just The Horseshoe.