Marvin Harrison Jr. draft rumors create questions about Ohio State star as WR1
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. might not be WR1 after all.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been billed as the best WR prospect in years. Some would argue since A.J. Green. Others have compared him directly to A.J. Green. His father is in the NFL Hall of Fame, and Harrison was immensely productive on the national stage at Ohio State.
So, why are we hearing rumors about other wide receivers taking his spot as WR1?
One NFL Draft scout told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he trusts Washington's Rome Odunze more than Harrison.
"Rome is the safest guy of the receivers. He's just not as talented as Malik or Harrison as far as getting consistent separation at an NFL level. I trust him a little more than those guys. As far as strength through the catch, he might be the best. He's built right to last and run routes."
Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco believes LSU speedster Malik Nabers should be the Arizona Cardinals' selection with the No. 4 overall pick, per his latest mock draft.
"I like Nabers more than Marvin Harrison, which is why this is the pick. Nabers has more wiggle in my mind. Both will be great, but my preference is Nabers."
There is extensive Nabers love in The Athletic article, too. One NFL WR coach believes the LSU wideout is the best prospect at his position since Ja'Marr Chase.
"(Harrison’s) not No. 1 to me. (Malik) Nabers is the No. 1 on my list and I think he is on a lot of people’s lists. He’s just different to me. I don’t think it’s anything toward Marvin, it’s just really that Nabers is that good. His skills with the ball in his hands are really different. His acceleration is just different. His explosive is different... He’s got some Ja’Marr Chase in him, some DJ Moore skills. I hesitate to say this because Tyreek Hill's speed is just so different from anybody in the league, but Nabers has some of that kind of burst and just so explosive off the line of scrimmage."
Featured above are two opinions from inside the NFL and one from a highly regarded analyst with extensive experience covering the draft. And they aren't alone. There has been a steady build of anti-Harrison takes — or, perhaps more accurately, pro-Nabers and pro-Odunze takes.
Maybe this is a classic example of folks overthinking the obvious best prospect at a position. Or, maybe Harrison is actually at risk of tumbling a few spots on draft night.
Latest NFL Draft rumors cast doubt on Marvin Harrison Jr. as WR1
It's hard to knock Harrison's physical tools and the production at Ohio State. His detractors will argue that a high center of gravity prevents Harrison from being evasive in tight spaces and avoiding tackles. His believers will argue that little else matters if Harrison is too fast to catch in the first place.
At 6-foot-4, Harrison has the speed and strength to make every catch and run every route. He can beat defenses over the top and high-point the football in traffic, often treating the Buckeyes' fanbase to show-stopping acrobatic displays in the end zone.
Harrison was a monster in the Ohio State offense last season. He reeled in 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging a stupid 18.1 yards per reception. There wasn't a more consistently explosive playmaker in college football.
Nabers is awesome too, and he comes from a school with a strong track record at the wide receiver position in LSU. He was Jayden Daniels' top target in a Heisman year. Odunze, meanwhile, caught passes from Michael Penix Jr., the Heisman runner-up. Harrison was catching darts from... Kyle McCord. If anything, that is a credit to Harrison. He did more with less help from his signal-caller.
This is a particularly strong WR class and no, it's not impossible for Nabers or Odunze to end up as better NFL players. That said, Harrison is suffering from Drake Maye syndrome a bit. Maye was the obvious best QB prospect not named Caleb Williams for ages, but the pre-draft process has allowed teams to overthink and form new, haphazard opinions. Now Maye has to watch his back for J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels has all but cemented his claim on the No. 2 pick.
Harrison is the best wide receiver on the board, point blank. There's still a good chance he ends up as the Cardinals' pick at No. 4 or the Los Angeles Chargers' pick at No. 5, depending on how the QB board shakes out. But, there is an increasing sense of uncertainty, so Harrison's stock merits close observation in the days to come.