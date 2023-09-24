Marvin Harrison Jr. injury: Ohio State receiver down vs. Notre Dame
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had his ankle rolled up on by a Notre Dame receiver and was down on the field in pain. Here's what we know.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in college football. He's one of the most important figures on the Ohio State offense. He's also now dealing with an ankle injury.
The star wide receiver was blocking on a long touchdown run for TreVeyon Henderson in the third quarter against Notre Dame when he went down injured.
An Irish defender rolled up on his ankle while he was engaged in his block downfield.
Marvin Harrison Jr. injury: What we know about Ohio State WR so far
This article will be updated as more is learned about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s injury.
Trainers tended to Harrison on the field and had to help him to the sideline. At first, the receiver couldn't put weight down on his injured right leg. He went straight into the medical tent.
Eventually, Harrison exited the tent with his ankle taped up and tried to jog it out on the sideline. It's not clear if he will be able to return.
The assessment of a Twitter doctor isn't the most certain way to evaluate an injury, but one opinion didn't sound good.
On the other hand, it appeared that Harrison might try to give it a go.
The Buckeyes have a loaded wide receiver corps but Harrison is quarterback Kyle McCord's top option in the passing game. Losing him for any length of time would be a major blow for an offense that has struggled at times this season to consistently put up points.
Henderson's touchdown put Ohio State up 10-0 over Notre Dame, but celebrations were definitely cut short knowing Harrison is hurt.