Marvin Harrison Jr. salary: How much will WR make with Cardinals?
The sons of professional athletes face a unique pressure to match or even exceed their fathers. It doesn't often happen. So it was always going to be difficult for Marvin Harrison Jr. to surpass his father as an NFL Draft prospect considering Sr. was the No. 19 pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He did it anyway.
Harrison Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.
The Ohio State product more than lived up to his father's legacy as a standout wide receiver in the college game. Now it's time for him to put his stamp on the game in the pros. The Cardinals undoubtedly hope he has a Hall of Fame legacy of his own.
First, he needs to ball out on his rookie contract. He'll make more in a year as a rookie than his dad made on all five years of his rookie deal combined.
Marvin Harrison Jr. salary with Cardinals as No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to receive a four-year contract worth $35.3 million with a signing bonus of $22.5 million. The deal comes with a fifth-year option.
Because of the rookie wage scale, Harrison Jr. will be the fourth-highest-paid rookie in the league this year, trailing Drake Maye by just over $1 million in the total value of their respective contracts.
Last year at No. 4, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson got a contract worth $33.9 million. Rookie salaries have increased because of the growing salary cap in the NFL.
Harrison Jr. is the first wide receiver off the board in 2024, so on top of trying to live up to his dad's legacy, he is competing to prove he was worth it as the top WR in a stacked WR draft.