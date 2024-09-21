Marvin Harrison Jr. trolls his former Ohio State teammate Kyle McCord into oblivion
By John Buhler
While their football careers took different paths, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord were not only teammates at Ohio State, but they were also high school teammates at St. Joseph's Prep in their native Philadelphia. Harrison won the Biletnikoff last year in Columbus, which catapulted him to the No. 4 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. As for McCord, he's at Syracuse now...
Despite falling to the newest ACC member Stanford at home on Friday night, Syracuse has looked mighty impressive with McCord as the quarterback on Fran Brown's first team since taking over. While watching the game at home, Harrison saw something he didn't know McCord had in him. He went full-blown Superman into the end zone on a 19-yard scramble to give the Orange six points.
Even if it was a narrow two-point loss at home to a Stanford team we're not sure is even the least bit good, McCord looked the part, for the most part, in the 26-24 defeat on Friday night. He completed 27-of-42 passes for 339 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. McCord also had five carries for negative nine yards, but that 19-yard rushing touchdown sure was sweet! I can't believe he did it!
Here is the play that McCord went crazy on. Can we call him Superman?
Harrison, obviously in stitches, could not believe that McCord even had this type of athleticism in him.
Now that they play for different teams for the first time in years, they can root on each other from afar.
One of the best parts about this play, and this season really, for McCord is that he is showing us all why he was a blue-chip prospect coming out of high school. He may have had the luxury of throwing Harrison the ball in high school and in his lone season as the Ohio State starter last year, but his Buckeyes career did not end on the same high as Harrison's did. Shockingly, he opted to transfer to SU.
Perhaps it may have been assurances from Marvin Harrison Sr. that Syracuse was the place to go? McCord would be playing closer to home. Plus, new Orange head coach Fran Brown had a Philadelphia connection with McCord and the Harrisons from his coaching days at Temple. In a way, I think McCord picked the perfect landing spot for him. Syracuse football is back to being fun again!
The good news for McCord is that he probably has another year of eligibility after this. It may take a great finish to this year and next, but McCord has the opportunity to reclaim what is his in terms of his once-faded NFL Draft stock. Syracuse was a borderline bowl team heading into this season, but with the way the team has gelled and responded to a new head coach and quarterback, it might be a lock.
Even in defeat, we can relish that Syracuse is slowly getting back to the terrific brand it had been.