Mason Graham transfer portal rumors: 6 best destinations if star DT leaves Michigan
With Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach, Michigan players like Mason Graham could conceivably enter the transfer portal. He is one of a few Wolverines stars everyone will want.
By John Buhler
5. Alabama Crimson Tide has a chance because of one Courtney Morgan
I would not go to Alabama right now if I were Mason Graham. This a team that Michigan beat in the Rose Bowl in overtime to get to the national championship game in Houston. Both are rebuilding situations to some degree because Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and Nick Saban retired from coaching altogether. However, there is one reason why Alabama should be in play: Courtney Morgan.
Morgan was Graham's primary recruiter to Michigan out of high school. He spent the last few years at Washington on Kalen DeBoer's staff before making his way to Tuscaloosa. Having a guy like this in charge of recruitment will help DeBoer bridge the gap in the wonderful of SEC football. Is Alabama a playoff team in 2024? Probably, but I don't think their best is better than Georgia's or Texas' right now.
Frankly, the Ole Miss Rebels are much more likely to win the league than the Crimson Tide. At this point, I would say Ole Miss is a virtual lock to make the College Football Playoff, whereas Alabama is a serious contender for it. All things equal, Alabama is more likely to get in as an at-large team out of the SEC than Michigan is to get an at-large bid out of the Big Ten this season. It is not by all that much.
Alabama needs to improve its NIL game fast, but Graham does have a real connection with Morgan.