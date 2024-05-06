Mason Miller needs to be traded to get the closer entrance (and lights) he deserves
The league's most dominant closers have the league's best intros. Edwin Diaz set the standard for that with his song, Narco, in 2022, but ever since, teams have been incorporating lights to add more of a flare for the dramatic. Just look at Jhoan Duran's intro.
These closer entrances want to make everyone run through a brick wall. It feels almost impossible for a closer to blow a save at home with this kind of entrance.
The best closer in baseball so far in the 2024 season, hands down, has been Mason Miller. The Oakland Athletics have gotten off to a surprisingly solid start to the 2024 season, entering Monday's action with a 17-18 record. Miller has played a huge role in that. Despite all that he's done, he gets no special entrance. It sounds like one won't be coming, either.
Mason Miller would have to get traded to get light show he deserves
While Miller acknowledges that there have been discussions about something, an epic light show doesn't seem possible. He struggles to hold back laughter as he says the reason a light show can't happen is because the lights can't come back on. Yikes.
It's known by most that the situation in Oakland is dire. The A's should not be playing their home games at The Colosseum. Still, this feels insane. They're worried the lights won't work after flickering them for a little bit?
Mason Miller is the epitome of a pitcher who deserves an epic entrance. The right-hander allowed two runs in his first inning of the season and has thrown 13.1 scoreless frames since. In those innings, he has allowed just four hits and three walks while he has struck out 28 batters. He's been easily the best reliever in baseball, and with his stuff, there's little reason to believe that'll change anytime soon as long as he's commanding his pitches.
He's hitting triple digits with his fastball consistently to go along with a wicked slider. He's legitimately unhittable right now. A's fans are as passionate as they come. If this team remains competitive, they'll come out and support their team even with the upcoming move to Sacramento and will make a Mason Miller epic entrance just that much better.
Miller won't be getting the entrance he deserves in a minor league park either. It won't happen, but it would be nice to see him get dealt to a team that'll play their home games at an MLB stadium in 2025 and can put together the best entrance we've ever seen for him.