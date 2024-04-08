Masters patron gets concerning message to call his wife on Augusta tee time board
Not what you expect or want to see on the board at Augusta National.
Augusta National Golf Club famously doesn't allow cellphones to be out on the grounds, whether that's for The Masters or otherwise. It adds to the mystique and ambiance of The Masters each year, without question, and even in the technologically-dependent society in which we live, patrons at the first major championship of each season have long said it adds to the experience as well.
But we may have just discovered where that policy from Augusta National might get you into some trouble if you fall a little too in love with the golf course and the experience.
On Monday with the week of The Masters getting underway with official practice rounds and proceedings, one of the tee time boards posted on the course had a message for a patron named "Jim Waters". And apparently, Jim could be in a bit of trouble at home as there was a message posted simply said that he needed to call his wife.
Master patron left message on Augusta tee time board: 'Call your wife'
There's "forgot to check in with your partner" on a normal day trouble, then there's "have Augusta National post on their tee time board to call your wife" trouble. And the latter is not a situation that anyone would ever want to be in. Let's hope that things go smoothly for Mr. Waters when he sees the message, gets back to his phone, and makes that call.
Of course, this is perhaps one of the only pitfalls of not having a phone at Augusta National. In totality, the atmosphere it creates is truly unparalleled. Whereas most golf tournaments, even in the biggest moments, feature throngs of fans with their phones out trying to record the moment, moments are made at The Masters for patrons attending in person as nothing but memories that they witnessed purely with their eyes, not through a screen.
Beyond just that, though, the energy it creates is exceptional as well. Patrons aren't constantly checking their phone to see the latest updates on the leaderboard. They find out as the players do when updates are posted on the physical leaderboards throughout the golf course. Any big swings or big moves are felt by the crowd in real time, which is an underrated aspect of the experience as well.
To be determined on how Jim will feel about the no phone policy after Monday. But as a whole, it might still be worth it for him after taking in the day at Augusta National.