Matt LaFleur giving Packers fans false hope with Jordan Love update
The Green Bay Packers saw their season flash before their very eyes in their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. At the end of the game, the team's franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, fell to the turf holding his knee. Love was in obvious pain and the replay made the injury look even worse.
But, thankfully, the diagnosis would come in a few days later. Love was diagnosed with an MCL sprain which typically holds a recovery time of three to six weeks. Given Love's value to the franchise and the severity of the injury, the speculation was that it would take Love closer to the six week mark than the three week mark.
But early in Week 2, Matt LaFleur wasn't ruling out the possibility of Love playing in this week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Matt LaFleur lists Jordan Love as questionable for Week 2
The idea of Love playing this week sounds ridiculous and absurdly irresponsible for the future of his career. Playing on a compromised knee is just invite the idea of a fully torn ligament if he doesn't stay completely untouched.
Still, when the injury report came out for the week, Love was listed as questionable for the Packers' second game. As days have gone by, Love hasn't practiced, yet LaFleur continues to list him as questionable for the game.
We're now a day before the game and Love is still considered questionable for the game. He's not doubtful which would have made a ton more sense given the situation. But, at this point, this whole situation shouldn't be looked at as LaFleur being irresponsible with Love's health. It should be looked at as false hope that LaFleur is giving the Packers fans.
More than anything, this decision is likely just gamesmanship. LaFleur is leaving him as questionable just to force the opposing coaches and defensive coordinators to plan for both Love and Willis.
The fact that Love suffered such a serious injury and hasn't been able to return to practice should be telling enough that Green Bay won't be sending him out there on Sunday. If Love misses the game, the Packers will turn to unproven signal caller, Malik Willis, to try to get the Week 2 win.
Willis, 25, hasn't been given much of a chance to play in the NFL to this point. He's seen a few chances while a member of the Tennessee Titans, but nothing that ever allowed him to get rolling.
Willis is talented. He has the combination of mobility, speed and a strong arm that offensive coordinators rave about. The issue will be harnessing all of his raw talent and having him ready to go on Sunday.