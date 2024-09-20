Matt LaFleur leaves door open for Jordan Love to shock world in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers saw their season flash before their very eyes in the Week 1 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles. With just about 30 seconds left in the game, Green Bay's franchise quarterback Jordan Love injured his knee.
Upon replay, it appeared as though his knee popped. Fortunately, it was just an MCL sprain, meaning Love would miss about three to six weeks.
But last week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur flirted around with the idea of Love returning just a week after the horrific looking injury. It didn't seem possible, but for a majority of the week, Love was listed as "questionable" on the injury reports. Ultimately, he didn't end up playing and backup quarterback Malik Willis would help Green Bay to a Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Now, Love has returned to practice and the door isn't fully closed on him playing in Week 3, which would be a miraculous recovery turnaround.
Jordan Love is a game-time decision for Packers in Week 3
Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur has left the door open for Love to return this week. Although Love hasn't been medically cleared yet, LaFleur admits that they're working through it. Love is considered a "game-time decision" for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
“I think there’s definitely a lot that’s up to him,” said LaFleur, h/t ProFootballTalk. “You don’t want somebody in that position, but certainly he’s doing everything in his power [to play]. He wants to be out there more than anybody. We’ll work through it. We’ll give it up to game time, and we’ll see where we’re at.”
Last week, it seemed like gamesmanship more than anything with LaFleur listing Love as "questionable" for the game. LaFleur was likely just trying to throw a wrench in the Colts' gameplan coming into the game against the Packers.
But this week seems very different. Love has returned to practice and he's looked solid while there. He hasn't been favoring his knee or doing anything to put doubt in the heads of the fans that he could play. Nobody wants Love to be out there this week more than Love himself.
This decision has more impact than just one week of football. Green Bay is messing around with the future of their franchise by teasing the idea of playing Love before he's 100 percent back to health. If Love is able to take the field, there's almost no doubt that he would do whatever it takes to do so. But it's the job of the medical staff to protect the players from themselves.
We will see what Love, LaFleur and the Packers' medical staff decides to do with their franchise quarterback this week,