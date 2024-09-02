Matt LaFleur is much more confident in Packers new kicker than Anders Carlson
By Lior Lampert
Perhaps no one is more excited about the Green Bay Packers replacing last year's kicker, Anders Carlson, than head coach Matt LaFleur. The sideline general's comments about recently-claimed undrafted rookie Brayden Narveson are particularly telling.
During his press conference on Sunday, LaFleur expressed his belief in Narveson, something he did the exact opposite of regarding Carlson this past January. After two near-perfect kicking sessions with the squad, the Packers coach ostensibly feels good about this element of their special teams unit.
"Yeah, I've seen enough to be confident in [Narveson], LaFleur stated. "Do I have confidence in him? Absolutely. I do."
Shortly after Carlson missed a crucial, game-altering field goal in the team's NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, LaFleur blasted him. "When he goes out there, I just pray," the latter said. The blind trust in Narveson is a stark contrast and considerable change of tune.
Carlson's botched 41-yard kick would've given the Packers a seven-point lead with roughly six minutes in the fourth against the 49ers. Instead, San Fran drove up the field on the ensuing possession to score and go up by three. After that, Green Bay's final drive ended with a Jordan Love interception, though they could've played for overtime had the field attempt been successful.
Narveson had a solid preseason showing with the Tennessee Titans. While veteran Nick Folk beat him out for the starting kicking job, his efforts earned him an opportunity with the Packers. The 25-year-old went 6-of-7 on field goals and converted both his point-after tries. Moreover, he drilled a 59-yard kick and a game-winner in the exhibition finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
In 2023, Carlson's 81.8 percent regular-season field goal conversion rate ranked 24th in the NFL. His inconsistent boot put the Packers in some sticky situations, most notably versus the eventual conference champion 49ers. Green Bay waived him in August, paving the way for Narveson's arrival.
Despite only arriving in Green Bay days ago, Narveson's already getting a positive reception from LaFleur -- especially after the rollercoaster experience with Carlson.