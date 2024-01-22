Matt LaFleur has no reason to blast FOX for sharing lack of confidence in Packers kicker
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't happy FOX shared his pre-field goal routine, which apparently includes praying.
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is still recovering from a close loss at the hands of the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.
LaFleur's comments regarding Packers kicker Anders Carlson -- he apparently told the FOX crew that he prays every time his kicker has to make a field goal -- were not received well by the general public. It didn't help that Carlson missed a crucial field goal on Saturday.
"I don't know. I think if we had the answer, we would've fixed it,"said LaFleur. "Certainly, got to work on the consistency. We've seen him do it. We know what he's capable of. You've got to be consistent to last in this league."
During the FOX broadcast, Tom Rinaldi paraphrased LaFleur as saying, "When he goes out there, I just pray."
LaFleur didn't take kindly to FOX sharing that details on live television, and said so on Monday.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shouldn't be upset with FOX
“That was extremely disappointing that that’s how that message got portrayed. I’ve been a part of production meetings ever since I became a coordinator and I’ve never had an experience like that," LaFleur said.
LaFleur shared his true feelings on Carlson, which is surprising and a lesson in media relations for the Packers head coach. Carlson is right to have questions about Carlson, just like any special teams player, around playoff time. The number of postseason games decided by a poor kick or special teams plays is quite high -- just ask the Buffalo Bills.
Packers fans ran with LaFleur's comments on social media, showing it as some backing behind their lack of faith in Carlson. As Lombardi Avenue's Freddie Boston noted, Carlson has been an issue dating back to training camp.
"Carlson's consistency was an issue all the way back at training camp. The Packers remained patient in his rookie year, which is fine in a rebuilding season. But once the Packers entered the playoff race, and especially once the postseason began, they had to consider their options," Boston wrote.
I'm not a Packers fan, but I'd be nervous, too.