Matt Leinart embarrassingly pays up bet with Brady Quinn for USC loss to Notre Dame
Matt Leinart dressed up like a leprechaun to pay off a bet he made with Brady Quinn from the USC-Notre Dame game. Quinn's Fighting Irish beat Leinart's Trojans badly, so this was the end result.
By John Buhler
Matt Leinart looks good in green. The former USC Trojans star quarterback is incredibly dapper to begin with. Although he makes his living these days being one of the faces of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner never forgets where he comes from. Synonymous with the Pete Carroll era of USC football, Leinart always loves to see his Trojans succeed on the college gridiron.
However, he made a questionable bet with Big Noon colleague Brady Quinn ahead of the USC at Notre Dame last week. Quinn's Fighting Irish clobbered Leinart's Trojans up in South Bend to end USC's bid at perfection. The bet was whoever lost the game had to dress up as the other team's mascot. Mark Ingram II was the witness of his colleague's incredible wardrobe bet last Saturday.
While Big Noon Kickoff recapped the bet that took place over the airwaves last week, Leinart got suited up in his leprechaun suit. It may have pained him to put on the regalia, but he did look fantastic in mostly green. He said on the set of Big Noon that he was going to milk this outfit of his throughout the entire A block, as he should! We will never know how Quinn would have looked in his Trojan suit.
Try not to laugh, but Leinart looks like he may be pushing Lucky Charms under a freeway somewhere.
If Leinart wanted to stop being a college football analyst, he could always work for the Boston Celtics.
Matt Leinart dresses like a leprechaun on the set of Big Noon Kickoff
Besides the viewers themselves, nobody enjoyed this more than Quinn. Not only did his beloved Irish win the game, but he got to see his Big Noon colleague dress like a leprechaun in Quinn's hometown of Columbus, Ohio. His brother-in-law A.J. Hawk may be doing things for the other pre-game show with Pat McAfee, but the whole gang was next to The Horseshoe for some Ohio State vs. Penn State.
For Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay to be at the same pre-game location, you know there is no better place to be on a college football Saturday. Although the game itself has been mostly a defensive rock fight in the first half, all you need is one more point to prove victorious and stay alive in your bid for perfection. Thus far, Ohio State and Penn State have yet to lose a ball game.
Overall, you may need to re-evaluate your Halloween plans after seeing what Leinart pulled off 10 days before the big night on Big Noon. Sure, you can dress like something pretty standard this year, but Leinart unintentionally raised the bar with his reluctant leprechaun get-up. Sometimes, you don't realize you're part of history when you're making history. Leinart changed lives on Big Noon Saturday.
"Are you a leprechaun?" "No, I'm me trying my best to be Matt Leinart on the set of Big Noon Kickoff!"