Matt Nagy finally looks in mirror when finding problems with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator doesn't know what's wrong with the offense. We have some ideas.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs offense has grown stale. That much is obvious even to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. While Nagy is merely a cog in the system called by head coach Andy Reid, he still has a role to play, leading the offense on a game-by-game basis.
The former Bears head coach returned to his stomping grounds in Kansas City to fill the void left by Eric Bieniemy. It's safe to say something is missing, and that could very well fall on his shoulders. Still, when asked what's wrong with the Chiefs offense these days, Nagy doesn't have much of a clue.
“I do believe that things can get much better and be more productive,” Nagy said, per Pro Football Talk. “When I say that, [it comes from] not having 21 third and fourth downs in a game. Being better on first and second down. So how do you get to that point? Well, we know what we think we can do, between the players, the coaches, everyone gets together, and there is no pointing fingers at anybody but ourselves. That’s where it starts."
How much blame does Matt Nagy deserve for Chiefs offensive woes?
The Chiefs personnel hasn't changed much from last year's Super Bowl-winning campaign to 2023. While Kansas City lacks a true No. 1 option on the outside, they've been without Tyreek Hill for two years now. The main change has been at the top, with Nagy taking over for Bieniemy.
“You feel the frustration from everybody, the guys inside the building, you feel the frustration from outside the building, your friends, your family there’s frustration — but it’s a positive frustration because everyone is so passionate about winning and so used to winning,” Nagy said. “You want that, you don’t want it any other way, you embrace it."
The first step to fixing any problem is to acknowledge one exists. It only took Nagy 16 weeks to do just that. While there's no guarantee matters would be much better with Bieniemy in the picture, there's no denying that the turnover...hasn't gone according to plan.
With two weeks left, Nagy has a limited timeframe to fix this.