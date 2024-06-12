Matt Olson admits Braves' problems can't be fixed by a team meeting this time
By John Buhler
I have never been happier to not be able to watch Atlanta Braves baseball on cable in my place of residence. There were a few years there when I was living in Chicago where I would have died to watch Braves baseball. I may have lived in Wrigleyville at the time, but the Cubbies were never my thing. There is only one team in baseball I care about, but right now, that team absolutely sucks.
After taking another steamy dump on the baseball diamond for no one on Comcast's bill to see, I sincerely wonder if this team is ever going to win another game. Manager Brian Snitker doesn't like to meddle, but doing the same things and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. Braves Country, we are taking crazy pills?! At least Matt Olson is kind of sort of trying to be accountable here.
Atlanta's starting first baseman knows that a come to Jesus meeting is not going to save this team.
"That seemed like errors, some lack of focus at times. Doesn’t feel like that right now. The bats are asleep right now. But we’re working. It’s not going our way right now. We’re continuing to work. We’re pretty good about treating each day as a new one. Good or bad, we’re pretty good about it. So, we just keep that mindset, show up and try to start a winning streak tomorrow.”
I don't know if it's a lack of leadership or a dire need for a new voice, but something has to give here.
I am more optimistic about the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming season than the Braves' right now.
The last time I felt this strongly about Atlanta, Fredi Gonzalez was managing the team into the ground.
Matt Olson knows a stupid team meeting is not going to save this team
I kept going back to this one thing during another horrible postseason run last October: Where are the 2021 guys? Pretty much everybody of note who was on that World Series Championship team is no longer here. Yes, key players like Ozzie Albies, Max Fried, A.J. Minter and Charlie Morton are still major contributors, but I think Atlanta has lost a bit of its identity with every new transaction made.
So what I suggest instead of a team meeting is for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to come down into the clubhouse and say he goofed up. He can tell the players and the coaching staff that he is sorry and that he wants to fix this, but he doesn't know how. A straw poll says that the Braves want a new margarita machine in the clubhouse, so naturally, they are going to get a Papa John's pizza party!
Because I am always in a better mood after going to Dave & Buster's, I would suggest that the team have a mandatory team-building event on one of their off-days at the location off I-75 near the South Loop by Marietta. If skeeball, wave race and a heaping pile of toppling tokens cannot bring this team back from Loserville, then I don't know what to tell you. I would just make a trade at this point already.
I legitimately thought Snitker would be able to retire on his own accord, but I am not so sure anymore.