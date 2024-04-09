Matt Olson gets the ultimate sign of respect from Braves legend Chipper Jones
Chipper Jones recognizes the qualities of being a team player that turned into Matt Olson a star.
By John Buhler
It took only two years since being traded back over to his hometown Atlanta Braves for first baseman Matt Olson to become a superstar. The Lilburn native went to the same high school that gave Braves Country Jeff Francoeur. Although he initially committed to play his college baseball at national powerhouse Vanderbilt, Olson signed with the dysfunctional Oakland Athletics out of Parkview.
Olson came to Atlanta in 2022 to effectively replace Freddie Freeman, the star player many in Braves Country thought would be the next Chipper Jones. While there never be a spitting image of Jones in Atlanta, the legendary former third baseman of the club had glowing things to say about the Braves' star first basemen. He recognizes that his quiet demeanor is helping this team win games prolifically.
Here is what Jones told David O'Brien of The Athletic in his feature about the Atlanta first baseman.
"Consistency. We can say that about so many stars that have come through here. There might not be the charisma and the splash of a Ronald Acuña Jr. or Andruw Jones in some of these guys, but the fact of the matter is they have a confidence about them that rubs off on their teammates. They become part of the winning culture that is very infectious around here. And they’re more concerned with the success of their team than they are the personal success. And that’s a nice quality to have.”
Jones may have chosen to respond more about the Braves collectively more than say Olson individually, but he best personifies what this latest edition of Braves baseball is all about. Olson does not have to be Ronald Acuña Jr., only himself. His teammates know how important he is to the lineup. When he is on at the plate, he is one of the hardest hitters to get out. He will make you pay constantly.
We are talking about the Braves' single-season franchise record holder for home runs and runs batted in, folks. Olson may quietly go about his business, but his professionalism is driving this team.
Chipper Jones speaks highly of Matt Olson's Atlanta Braves impact
Olson may be unassuming with a microphone in his face, but he prefers to let his big bat do the talking. Jones may have been the perfect combination of confidence, selflessness and bravado, but we cannot ask even our new superstars to be exactly what he was during the Team of the 90s run. After speaking to Jones in November, I have come to realize he puts great thought into each player.
If you ask him about any player on this loaded roster, he is going to give you a different answer, one that is carefully catered to each player in question. Third baseman Austin Riley may be a tad soft-spoken as well, but he has become more verbose as he has matured as a man before our very eyes. Now in his 30s, this is when Olson makes his mark in the baseball world as a star player for the Braves.
What I liked the most about Jones' comments on Olson is that his quiet demeanor injects confidence in his teammates. It rubs off on them in a positive manner. While I wouldn't say he conducts himself with Rooseveltian Big Stick Diplomacy, but being quiet with a big bat has made Olson an incredibly popular player in the Atlanta clubhouse and throughout Braves Country. He is a man of the people.
Few people can make a crowd erupt as feverishly as when Olson crushes one into The Chop House.