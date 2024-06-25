Matt Rhule has a borderline dangerous take about Nebraska's receivers ahead of 2024
By John Buhler
It has been years since Nebraska last went to a bowl game. I may be on the younger side of the spectrum, but there was a time when the Huskers were dynastic. Running the wishbone, decked out in cowboy collars, it was a time to be alive. Now we have Matt Rhule really feeling himself ahead of a critical offseason for him and the program. Hopefully, it works out of for them, well, because it has to.
In the same offseason in which Rhule went on the stage to sing with country star Zach Bryan, he threw out this money quote. Obvious, there is way more to it than this, but when you talk about how your wide receiver corps is "going to absolutely murder you", you pay attention. I expect for Nebraska to be markedly better this season in year two of Rhule's reign, but you cannot say things like this at all.
I get the optimism surrounding Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman's development, but come on, man!
“If you try to play ‘one high’ or you try to zone pressure us, we’re going to absolutely murder you – and you need players to do that.”
This is a program that has not been to a bowl game since 2016. That was Rhule's last season at Temple. He has since coached at Baylor (2017-19), the Carolina Panthers (2020-22) and now Nebraska. While Dylan Raiola is an absolute stud of a quarterback prospect, he has made enemies along the way during his much publicized recruitment. Rhule is making his team a very easy target.
Keep in mind that Rhule's pop year in college comes in year three. In year two, his teams go bowling...
Look. I want nothing more than for Nebraska football to turn the corner and get back to national relevancy. I firmly believe that Rhule is the guy that is going to do that. However, turning the corner means Nebraska becomes a 9-3 program in the new era of college football. It would make them the Big Ten equivalent of Tennessee, a program that was bad forever, is now good, and is super annoying.
As long as Rhule aligns himself with good offensive-minded coaches, continues to recruit relentlessly, and gets the support he needs from big-pocketed boosters through NIL, Husker football will matter once again. However, saying your wide receivers are "going to absolutely murder you" when your new athletic director keeps complaining about NIL discrepancies in Lincoln is incongruent.
Although this comment from Rhule doesn't land well with me, I am still rooting for this team this year because I want to see a traditional power in the best sport on the planet return to prominence. Unfortunately, I think the rest of the Big Ten is going to see that comment and react accordingly. I am sure Phil Parker's defense over in Iowa City would love nothing more than to pitch at shutout on UNL.
For now, we will just have to wait and see what the offense becomes with Raiola as the new face of it.