Matt Rhule is peacocking a bit and deservedly so after Colorado beatdown
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on cloud nine after beating their arch-rival Colorado, 28-10. Their head coach is quite understandably excited about the program's recent success.
As noted by Kevin Sjuts of 10/11 News, Matt Rhule told reporters that he wants to play football "at 9 o'clock in the morning" with "kegs and eggs and football."
Rhule is likely in a extremely great mood as Nebraska continues to soak in their easy win over Colorado.
Dylan Raiola, who seems to be a superstar in the making was able to make multiple highlights tapes out of this game as the freshman threw for 185 yards and one touchdown. The coach is likely especially happy as Raiola has plenty room to grow at the college level with him having two more years to develop at the college level.
As Rhule continues to be in a boastful mood, it's worth noting that the coach is in the right to do this after beating their arch-rival Colorado.
Although this victory against the Buffaloes may not have been a true statement win, the Cornhuskers are on a direct path to becoming bowl-eligible in their second season under coach Rhule. Assuming that the program is able to win against Northern Illinois this week, the Cornhuskers will only need three in-conference wins to get to a bowl game.
While Nebraska will stand no chance against the likes of Ohio State and USC, Rhule's squad can certainly beat teams like Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue. Additionally, Dylan Raiola amazing play can likely allow Nebraska to play above their competition against UCLA, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa.
Although Rhule may be feeling himself after the win against Colorado, the head coach certainly has lot to hang his hat on.