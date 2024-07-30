Matthew Judon contract drama potentially boils over in training camp
By Kinnu Singh
For 24 years, the New England Patriots had the luxury of being led by Bill Belichick, the human football encyclopedia. While Belichick had the experience to navigate any on-field or off-field situation related to the team, the Patriots won't have that advantage with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.
There are bound to be bumps in the road as the two rookies get acclimated to their new roles, and their first offseason hasn't come without obstacles. The Patriots leadership teased fans with hints of an aggressive free agency approach but ultimately wound up whiffing on most of their key free-agent targets. Players were no longer lining up at the doorstep of Gillette Stadium, clamoring for an opportunity to win a Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady.
It was a valuable lesson for Wolf and Mayo, but the hope is that they can learn those lessons without it being detrimental to the team. Yet, the new leadership is already beginning to see some instability during their first training camp.
Matthew Judon appears frustrated after interaction with Jerod Mayo
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reported to training camp on Friday but he did not participate in the team's first padded practice of training camp.
Judon was spotted exchanging words with Mayo on the sidelines before walking off the practice field. He returned shortly after to have a conversation with Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh before leaving once again, according to Boston sportswriter Khari Thompson.
Judon has made it clear that he wants a contract extension as he enters the final season of a four-year, $54.5 million contract he signed with the Patriots in 2021. The 32-year-old veteran has been one the team's best players since he joined the team as a free agent in 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons before missing most of the 2023 season with a bicep injury.
Judon told reporters at Patriots training camp that he was unhappy with his deal but would honor the contract he signed.
“I’ve got to [play], honestly,” Judon said. “I’ve signed the deal, my signature is on it, so I’ve got to play on it. Would I like to? No. Do I think that’s my value? No. But again, that’s not up to me.”
Through his first two seasons in New England, Judon compiled 120 tackles, 25 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, and 28 tackles for loss. He was off to a stellar start in 2023. Judon recorded four sacks, five tackles for loss, seven tackles for loss, and a safety in the first three games of the 2023 season, but his stellar campaign was cut short by his bicep injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.
Losing Judon would be a tough blow for the Patriots defense, especially after defensive lineman Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots and ruled out indefinitely this weekend. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also did not participate in team drills in hopes of a new contract.
"Honestly, it's tough going into the last year of the deal," Judon said. "You kind of look at everybody around the league and in the building, and you see them getting deals done and worked out, and it's tough to not be envious or jealous and stuff like that. But I have to focus on myself. I'm happy for those guys. As much as everybody wants to see me stay around here for a long time, it's really not up to me. You have to ask those guys who are making those decisions."
The Patriots have more than $40 million in salary cap space, which is most in the NFL. The New England has already signed contract extensions this offseason with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, offensive tackle Mike Onwenu, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, safety Kyle Dugger, and safety Jabrill Peppers.
The Patriots will return to the practice field at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.