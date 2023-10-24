Here's how much money Mattress Mack is about to lose on the Houston Astros
Houston icon Mattress Mack is on the verge of losing an absurd amount of money on the Astros thanks to a futures bet he made before the season.
By Mark Powell
Houston sports icon Mattress Mack, otherwise known as Jim McIngvale, is known for his absurd sports bets which he often places on his favorite team, the Astros. Mack has even thrown out the first pitch at an Astros game, and is a timeless figure in the Houston area.
I am not here to ruin Mack's good time, but when he places a wild sports bet and it doesn't go well, I'm here to report on it. This is specifically true when that bet is placed on the Houston Astros, a team that is among the more hated in baseball history (not by me, I should add).
Mattress Mack placed a futures bet on the Astros to win the World Series. Considering they won the fall classic last season over the Philadelphia Phillies, this wasn't necessarily a surprising wager. However, the sheer money Mattress Mack would have won -- some reports suggest $75 million -- is enough to hurt anyone, even the richest of the rich. It'll hurt double for Mack considering he roots for the Astros on a game-by-game basis.
How much money did Mattress Mack lose on the Houston Astros?
Mattress Mack lost at least $7.9 million on the Astros this season. Had he won his bet, he surely would have cashed out with much more. Mack made similar wages in 2022, and won more money than most of us will see in our lifetimes. So, despite the loss in financial capital and (we presume) pride in his home team, Mack is doing just fine. He'll make that money back and then some with relative ease.
Had the Astros won the World Series, Mack would have won at least $43 million. You win some, you lose some...generational wealth, I guess?
Mack was less outward regarding his Houston bet this year, showing he wasn't as confident in the '23 Stros.