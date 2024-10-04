Mavericks add head coaching Plan B in case things go south with Jason Kidd
After failing to lift the Phoenix Suns into true title contention, Frank Vogel has landed another gig in the NBA, and potentially another head coaching job down the line.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired Frank Vogel as a coaching consultant for Jason Kidd's staff, Marc Stein reported.
"It took a lot of begging, but he was talked into it and I'm happy he said yes," Kidd said via the Stein Report.
Vogel is fresh off a stint with the Suns, where he coached them to a 49-33 record. However, they failed to advance out of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The disappointing first-round exit and along with lack of cohesion with Durant and Booker, led to the talented coach's termination earlier in the offseason. However, now he gets a chance to join Jason Kidd's coaching staff and help the Mavericks win their second championship in franchise history.
Frank Vogel in, Jason Kidd out ?
This is an interesting move for the Mavs to make before the 2024-25 season starts.
Kidd was a key member of Vogel's coaching staff during the Lakers' 2019-20 championship run, symbolizing the two having a strong working relationship with each other.
Vogel's experience should be valuable for the Mavericks, who are fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Boston Celtics. At the same time, it may not be out of the realm of possibility that the Mavericks have hired Kidd's eventual replacement. He came into last season on the hot seat a bit with the pressure to deliver with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic paired together, and before Doncic had a chance to get frustrated and potentially look to leave Dallas.
There currently isn't any indication that the Mavericks are looking elsewhere for coaching options after their finals push last season, however, we have seen scenarios where other head coaches were hired as staff members and eventually promoted.
With that being said, Vogel has the championship experience due to his time with the Lakers and could be seen as the guy to help lead Luka Doncic and the crew to the promised land, if Kidd is unable to.