Mavericks at Luka Doncic’s mercy in contract discussions after reaching 65-game NBA threshold
The Dallas Mavericks will have no choice but to give Luka Doncic the supermax he is officially entitled to after meeting the 65-game threshold for All-NBA and awards honors or potentially risk letting him become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
By Lior Lampert
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has earned All-NBA First Team honors in each of the past four seasons and appears to be well on his way to a fifth consecutive appearance in 2023-24 after reaching the 65-game threshold set by the NBA ahead of the season to be eligible for individual accolades.
Doncic has undeniably established himself as one of the best players in the league and a perennial MVP candidate despite still only being 25 years old and is now officially qualified for an earth-shattering supermax contract extension that the Mavericks essentially have no choice but to sign him to as they look to keep the face of their franchise happy.
Luka Doncic has the Mavericks at his mercy after reaching 65-game NBA honors criteria
After appearing in his 65th game of the year and snapping the 11-game winning streak of the red-hot Houston Rockets on Sunday, Doncic is now a virtual lock for All-NBA recognition. As a result, he will be eligible to sign a five-year, $346 million supermax contract in the 2025 offseason, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.
Marks points out that it would be the richest contract in NBA history if Doncic and the Mavericks come to terms on a deal (no other team can make such an offer), adding that the two sides cannot officially reach an agreement until the five-time All-Star meets the years of service criteria (seven seasons).
Few players deserve lucrative paydays of this magnitude, and Doncic fits the bill. He is worth whatever the Mavericks can give him and then some, putting Dallas at his mercy when he approaches them about an extension next summer.
With an average annual salary of approximately $69 million, Doncic would make roughly $12 million more than the next-highest paid player in the Association (Jaylen Brown) as things stand if/when the Mavericks inevitably sign him to the supermax he has earned the right to sign.
Doncic is averaging a league-leading 34 points per game, adding 9.8 assists, 9.1 rebounds, and a career-high 1.5 steals nightly while shooting a career-best 38.0 percent from beyond the arc on 10.4 attempts.
If there were no limit to what Dallas could offer Doncic, he could ask for a blank check, and no one would bat an eye considering his age, individual success, and the ability to carry the weight of an NBA franchise on his back.