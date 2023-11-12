3 ideal trade suitors for Braves ace Max Fried with contract extension approaching
If the Atlanta Braves decide to part ways with Max Fried in a contract year, these teams should jump at the opportunity.
The Atlanta Braves soared to a 104-win regular season, only to get shellacked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS (again). The primary culprit was a sudden frost settling over Atlanta's all-time great offense, but pitching was another area of concern. Once the rotation moved past Spencer Strider, things got dicey.
Atlanta hoped Max Fried would be back up to speed for the playoffs after spending a large chunk of the campaign sidelined with a forearm injury. Fried only managed 14 starts in the regular season, posting an impressive 8-1 record with a 2.55 ERA and 1.133 WHIP. But, he finished on the 15-day IL with a finger injury, reinvigorating concerns about his postseason readiness after a strong return from the forearm malady.
Fried was the Braves' No. 2 starter behind Spencer Strider in the NLDS. He ended up pitching in Atlanta's only victory, but it wasn't a strong outing from the 29-year-old. He allowed six hits and three earned runs in four innings, posting more walks (four) than strikeouts (three). It took a late-game surge and a clutch Austin Riley moonshot for the Braves to travel to Philadelphia tied 1-1, rather than down 0-2.
The Braves appear content with Fried at the moment, but there were whisperings of discontent last offseason when the Braves shorted Fried in arbitration. Now, he enters the final year of his contract under arbitration before unrestricted free agency in 2025.
If the Braves and Fried can't come to terms on an extension soon, it could force Atlanta to consider trades for the 2021 World Series champion. With the pitching market so robust this offseason, now would be a good time for the Braves to recoup serious value for Fried.
Here are a few potential destinations if the Braves decide to cut ties before free agency next winter.
3. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles earned the No. 1 seed in the American League with a remarkable 101-win campaign. Previously an afterthought, the Orioles emerged as a legitimate contender with a well-balanced lineup and a slew of talented young players who are starting to put the pieces together.
One thing missing from the Orioles' puzzle, however, is an ace on the mound. Baltimore's shoddy pitching rotation was a death sentence in the postseason. The Texas Rangers, with arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, swept them 3-0. It was a swift and sudden end to a magical Orioles season, and a sobering reminder that even great offensive teams can succumb to subpar pitching.
Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and Dean Kremer all turned in poor performances on the big stage. While the Orioles are not a historically liquid franchise, it's easier for small-market teams to justify high expenses when the team wins over 100 games. The Orioles are clearly within grasp of their first World Series win since 1983. Now is the time to shell out a couple assets for a star of Max Fried's caliber.
Fried would immediately assume the top ace mantle in Baltimore's rotation. All of the Orioles' top starters at the moment are right-handed. Fried would add an elite southpaw to the mix. He pitches to contact as well as any pitcher, which suits him well to the Orioles' elite defense.
There's a real chance Fried could push Baltimore to the next level of contention.