Max Fried wasn't the answer for Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 2 against Phillies
The Atlanta Braves hoped to get a boost from the return of Max Fried. However, the southpaw's night was anything but uplifting.
By Kevin Henry
ATLANTA — Looking to get a boost after dropping Game 1 of the NLDS at home to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves turned to Max Fried. However, it was clear early that Fried not only didn't have the stuff the Braves needed, but he was also once again pitching right into the strength of the Phillies.
After missing his last two starts of the regular season because of blister issues, Fried was added to the NLDS roster and slotted in to face the Phillies in Game 2. The start became even more critical after Philadelphia pitchers handcuffed Atlanta on Saturday night, handing them a shutout loss.
However, while the Braves were glad to get Fried back, the southpaw also had some history with the heart of the Phillies order that didn't bode well for Atlanta in Game 2.
Atlanta Braves see Max Fried struggle in critical start versus Phillies
The answer to the question posed in that tweet was "yes," as Fried gave up hits to each of those four Phillies, part of six hits surrendered in his 4.0 innings of work. One of those hits was a two-run blast off the bat of Realmuto.
It was clear early that Monday night would be a struggle for Fried, who seemed to have little control or feel for his secondary pitches, walking more (four) than he struck out (three). He surrendered four hits in the first inning but Philadelphia could only muster one run in the frame, leaving the bases loaded as Bryson Stott grounded out.
Fried would leave the contest after needing 95 pitches to get through his four innings of work.
Looking to grab the momentum early after Saturday's loss, Atlanta's bats were once again ice cold early as Fried struggled. It was a bad combination through the game's first half, but can the Braves rebound in the later innings? We will have reaction from the Atlanta clubhouse after the game.