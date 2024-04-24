Max Fried's Braves teammates saw his latest 'Maddux' complete game coming from a mile away
Max Fried's best start of the season was spoken into existence by his Atlanta Braves teammates.
By John Buhler
Tuesday night was the latest example of why the Atlanta Braves need to pay Max Fried whatever it takes to get him to stay beyond this year. Fried may be coming off an injury-riddled 2023 MLB campaign, as well as a pair or rough starts to begin this year. However, he seems to have more than righted the ship in his last two starts. He has been especially dominant, as illustrated by his 'Maddux'.
Fried only need 92 pitches to get through all nine innings vs. the Miami Marlins in Game Two of their latest series. He had all of his pitches working in perfect harmony, as Fried pitched brilliantly in his three-hit shutout. For those unaware of what a 'Maddux', it is when a pitcher throws a complete game shutout while using fewer than 100 pitchers. Greg Maddux made a hall-of-fame career by doing this.
Fate would have it, Fried said catcher Travis d'Arnaud knew this type of performance was coming.
“A couple days ago, just talking to [catcher Travis d’Arnaud] in passing, he was like, ‘Next time you go out there, I want a complete game."
Even more compelling, d'Arnaud mentioned that Braves new third base Matt Tiuasosopo had a strong feeling that Fried was going to throw a 'Maddux' vs. the Fish on Tuesday. It was so much fun to watch.
“You’ve got to pump up your guys. Even today, [third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo] said he was feeling a Maddux coming. It’s good to get your guys feeling right, especially when the season didn’t start the way they wanted.”
Atlanta won the game 5-0 over the hapless Marlins to improve to an NL-best 16-6 on the season.
With Spencer Strider out for the season, now is the perfect time for Fried to recapture his claim as Atlanta's ace. While he doesn't have to do it alone, as Charlie Morton and Chris Sale have been aces before in their lengthy careers, Fried is the one in his prime playing on an expiring contract. By taking his game up a level, it helps set the tone for every pitcher toeing the rubber every fifth day in Atlanta.
We are only two days removed from Bryce Elder's excellent first outing of the season since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. While it remains to be seen how he will fare, Reynaldo Lopez has looked sharp since beating Elder out for the fifth spot in the rotation out of Spring Training. Now, both pitchers need to help solidify the back-end of it, while Fried, Morton and Sale solidify the front half.
Unfortunately, Braves Country may have to accept that this is Fried's last year in Atlanta. Alex Anthopoulos hardly ever pays 30-somethings top dollar when they hit free agency. He let Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson walk in previous offseasons. While Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia have more than certainly held their own replacing them, how sure are we about whoever replaces Fried?
It is why I have a hard time justifying letting Fried walk in free agency, as he can be a special pitcher.